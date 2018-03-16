Is Ben Carson Next To Be Fired?

For months, Ben Carson has been in a media firestorm for his deeply unprofessional behavior at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last month, he was accused in a lawsuit by Helen Foster of demoting her for not approving extravagant office renovations. Last week, Marcus Smallwood, the department’s director of records, wrote an email to Carson and other top officials, which was shared with The Guardian and read in part, “Helen Foster is not the only person at HUD that has been persecuted in this witch-hunt under your watch… She is the only person who has been brave enough to stand on principle and put her career, reputation, and livelihood on the line. The rest of us have operated in fear.”
Plus, there is the nearly $200,00 in office renovations, accusations of his family being too involved at HUD, emails proving he has lied and even reports of Carson using taxpayer money for private planes. Now, CNN.com lists Carson as number seven on Trump’s list of possible people he could fire, “The Housing and Urban Development secretary purchased — and then canceled — a $31,000 dining set for his work office. Why isn’t he higher on this list? Because Trump likes him — and the two went through the political wars together in 2016. I think that counts for something — maybe a lot — in Trump’s book.” Also, the White House was reportedly “furious” with how “the HUD communications shop handled” the luxurious dining set
Although Trump should have never made Carson the secretary of HUD in the first place, firing him would not be far-fetched –and this is the same man who is reportedly considering firing his own daughter.
