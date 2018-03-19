Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Collection

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Camouflage is definitely trending.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 06, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty

We’ve seen celebs like Tamar Braxton, Rihanna, Amber Rose and more rocking the hunter chic print in various ways.

Vetements - Mens Fall 2018 Runway - Paris Menswear Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

It’s also been trending on the runway with popular brands like Vetements, LanvinLouis Vuitton, and more showing the print on the runway back in January.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 1, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kanye West has been giving off the “going hunting” vibes for the fashion set and is now possibly preparing to pay a hefty price for the trend. Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, a popular camouflage pattern manufacturer since 1982, has apparently filed a lawsuit against Yeezy for producing an “unauthorized copy” of their Realtree camouflage pattern.  Uh oh.

ItalYe 🇮🇹 📸 @thomasmarchioni #MafiaSZN

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia) on

PEOPLE Magazine allegedly has accessed court documents claiming a Yeezy rep had reached out to Jordan Outdoor Enterprises in 2016, regarding their camouflage design. The lawsuit reveals that after Jordan Outdoor Enterprises brought out licensing, that the Yeezy camp became non-responsive.

What do you think beauties? Does the camouflage look too similar? Is Jordan Outdoor Enterprises just choosing to target Yeezy for their popular owner? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Yeezy Season 6 Debuted Like a High-End Instagram Boutique

Kanye West Is In An Unrequited Love Affair With The Fashion Industry, And It’s Time He Learns How To Move On

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Dear Celebs, These Orthopedic Shoes Are Not A Lewk

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017

Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones

7 photos Launch gallery

Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones

Continue reading Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones

Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos