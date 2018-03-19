Exclusives
Colts Trade No. 3 Pick To Jets, Gain The No. 6 Pick & More

The Indianapolis Colts may have just made the first big trade of the 2018 NFL Draft and it involves the New York Jets.

The Colts announced on Saturday morning that the team has traded down from the #3 overall pick to the #6 overall with the New York Jets and will also acquire New York’s 37th overall pick (2nd round), 49th overall pick (2nd round), and their 2019 second round pick.

The move suggests the Jets are prepared to invest in a quarterback with the pick. While the Colts, now have nine picks total in this year’s draft, placing themselves in a great position to acquire more young talent.

This story is developing and will be updated.

