Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Angela Bassett Agrees That She Was Robbed Of An Oscar For Playing Tina Turner

The "9-1-1" star was nominated for an Academy Award in 1994 for "What's Love Got To Do With It?"

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

While most of us have always felt that Angela Bassett was robbed of an Oscar for her role of Tina Turner, the actress recently admitted that she agrees with that sentiment.

PEOPLE reported that during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read the Black Panther star a fan comment that Bassett was robbed of the Oscar for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. 

Cracking up a bit, Bassett replied, “Yeah, me too,” to which Cohen added, “Good, I agree.”

In case you forgot, Holly Hunter won that year for her role in The Piano.

For those who want to know the dish on the Black Panther sequel, Angela had this to say.

“I hope they’re writing it right now, you know. I hope they’re prepared for it it but no, I haven’t heard anything,” she said.

“I just know I didn’t die, so I’m happy about that,” she added.

She also played this hilarious game “Marry, shag or kill” with three of her co-stars.

RELATED NEWS:

We Are Wakanda: Angela Bassett And Letitia Wright Are The Women Behind The Throne

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage

Angela Bassett

See All Of Angela Bassett's Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

33 photos Launch gallery

See All Of Angela Bassett's Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

Continue reading See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

See All Of Angela Bassett's Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

Actress and activist Angela Bassett has been slaying red carpets for decades. We rounded up our favorite red carpet looks over the years.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos