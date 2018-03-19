Ciara Clarifies Her Past #LevelUp Comments: ‘Act Like A Queen To Be Treated Like A Queen’

Months after getting slammed for telling single women to #LevelUp if they want to find a husband and a loving relationship, Ciara is still trying to clarify her comments.

In a recent interview with ABC News, the mother of two, singer and new Pandora jewelry ambassador tried to explain–once again–her polarizing statements.

“It was simply about loving ourselves. I believe in the philosophy: Act like a queen to be treated like a queen. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be in a relationship… it’s not about someone validating you,” the 32-year-old explained.

She added: “You validate yourself with how you love yourself —that validation is important, first and foremost. I identified with what he was saying because I know that woman— because I was that woman he was talking about. I have people in my crew that are single people and so it would be insane to look down on a person that’s single.”

Ciara concluded by saying that self-love is a very powerful thing.

“If I love myself first, I’m taking care of myself and then I can also be loved how I deserved to be loved. It was just to say level up — level up on how we love ourselves. It’s OK if people don’t understand things. That’s fine, but I know the place that I came from was from a place of love.”

As we previously reported, back in January Black Twitter came for the singer after she posted a clip co-signing with pastor John Gray, who insinuated that too many women act like a girlfriend instead of wife. The “Goodies” singer captioned it, “#LevelUp. Don’t settle.”

Folks that took issue with the post claimed that Ciara forgot her messy past before she married Russell Wilson. That, and they believed she was shaming and blaming Black women for being single.

Ciara tried to defend herself, telling fans she shared that message because she struggled with self-love.

“I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman.”

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Ciara’s newest explanation of her comments?

