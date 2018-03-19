Feature Story
Are Brandy, Fantasia And Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Their social media accounts seem to say yes!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Three of your favorite R&B singers could be joining forces for a new track!

According to a recent Instagram post, Fantasia announced that she, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan are planning on recording a new song together.

“OMG!!! The call that I just Received from the only vocal I’m scared to hit a stage with, in Love with, crazy about and my BFF in my head @4everbrandy JUST CALLED ME and Lord I almost wrecked the car.. Bran Thank You so much for your words of encouragement❤ @jsullivanmusic @4everbrandy let’s give the people this Song🎤,” Fantasia wrote on Thursday night.

 

Now, while nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy also took to social media to hint that this could be a reality. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” making a comment that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

Listen…we cannot wait to hear what these powerhouse voices come up with!

Photos