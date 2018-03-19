Feature Story
Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

Also, she and Beyonce rocked matching gold Wakanda-inspired gowns to the LA event.

Blue Ivy and her hilarious shenanigans are back!

Instead of at the Grammys, this incident went down Saturday night as the Carters attended the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. With a Black Panther theme, the event was hosted by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson, and step-dad, Richard Lawson, with Beyoncé being honored for her humanitarian work at the Gala, alongside her mother in-law and JAY-Z’s mama, Gloria Carter.

Take a look at their matching gowns:

Well…part of the night’s festivities included a high price auction hosted by Star Jones and Blue just couldn’t stop bidding on one piece! In the video below, you can see JAY-Z jokingly try to wrangle the paddle out of her hand as she was making a $19K bid.

Of course Black Twitter had a lot to say about all this:

And just when you thought you couldn’t love Blue anymore, here are letters she wrote Bey and Grandma Carter:

So sweet!

Photos