Trey Songz Arrested For Domestic Violence

TMZ: Trey Songz surrendered to LAPD to face a felony domestic violence charge early Monday morning.

The singer turned himself in, with his attorney, for the alleged incident involving a woman he was out with in L.A. last month during NBA All-Star weekend. He was booked at 6 AM, and released shortly after 8 AM. He posted a $50,000 bond.

Songz is accused of hitting Andrea Buera at a Hollywood Hills party. She claims he was upset because she was talking to another man.

Trey has been fairly humble on social media lately.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

