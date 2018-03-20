Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue Stepping Away Due To ‘Health Concerns’

Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue Stepping Away Due To 'Health Concerns'

Breaking: Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue is stepping away from the team citing chest pains and “other troubling symptoms.”

Lue released a statement by the Cavaliers.

From Tyronn Lue:

“After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season.

I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.

While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards.

I greatly appreciate Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman, our medical team and the organization’s support throughout.”

