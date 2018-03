REPORT: Indiana Mother Sentenced To 120 Years For Killing Her Two Children

Brandi Worley, has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for stabbing her two young children to death in Darlington, Indiana in 2016.

Worley was charged back November of 2016 with the murders of 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee. According to RTV6, Worley told police her husband was divorcing her and going to take the children. She said, “I did not want him taking them, so I stabbed them.”

Via RTV6

Police were called to the family’s home on South Madison Street after Worley called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I just stabbed myself and killed my children.”

Worley’s husband filed for divorce the day before the murder, citing an ‘irretrievable breakdown’ in the marriage. The two had been married since August 2009.

The children’s father was sleeping in the basement at the time of the crime

SOURCE: RTV6 | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3: