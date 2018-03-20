Features
Jay Z Invests $3 Million Into An App That Could Change The Face Of Our Criminal Justice System

This is major.

Jay Z

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

By way of Roc Nation, Jay Z has reportedly invested $3 million dollars into an app that aims to improve the United States criminal justice system. ‘Promise’ was founded by Prince’s former manager, Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, and Miss Info reports the app will use smartphone tech to  “create a cost-effective and more humane alternative to incarceration.”

The site goes on to explain how this is possible, stating “The program offers participants financial assistance if they can’t afford bail, creates an ‘intelligent calendar’ to help them fulfill court-mandated obligations (like court appearances and drug tests), and provides in-person support for job training, counseling, housing and more. The app will be available to both parolees and government agencies.”

According to Miss Info, Hov made this statement about Promise: “We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system. Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It’s time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems. Promise’s team, led by Phaedra, is building an app that can help provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions.”

Promise is due to be unveiled tomorrow, March 20, at Y Combinator Demo Day. Stay tuned.

