Jaden Smith Has A Collection Coming With Pharrell’s G-Star Raw In Fall 2018

He's the latest celebrity Pharrell has tapped to collaborate

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

G-Star Raw is adding yet another celebrity ambassador to its team, and this one is a no-brainer.

Following multiple collections with veteran Pharrell, the label has now gotten Jaden Smith to launch a line of sustainable denim, which is scheduled to hit retailers in Fall 2018.

The 19-year-old  expressed his interest in the brand following Pharrell’s initial involvement, and the N.E.R.D frontman took to Instagram to welcome Smith to the G-Star family.

Jaden himself said about the upcoming collaboration: “What [G-Star] has been doing with sustainable innovation recently has been so inspiring, especially with the launch of their most sustainable jeans ever. They are at the forefront of denim sustainability, on top of the denim game. G-Star is a great place for me to collaborate, learn, and make a positive impact on denim and fashion.”

This collaboration is pretty much a no-brainer–Smith is known to have a passion for sustainable product and preserving our environment. He co-founded the boxed water company JUST Water with his dad, Will Smith, so his fashionable self getting into the game of making clothes more sustainable seems like the perfect pairing.

Keep an eye out for Smith’s sustainable denim capsule with G-Star Raw to hit select retailers later this year. In other news, Smith will be kicking off his Vision Tour on April 4 in San Diego.

Continue reading Jaden Smith Has A Collection Coming With Pharrell's G-Star Raw In Fall 2018

comments – Add Yours
