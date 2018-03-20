Feature Story
Trey Songz Arrested + Releases Twitter Statement

The R&B singer turned himself in for allegedly beating a woman.

USA - 13th Annual EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women in New York City

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Trey Songz was briefly locked up on a felony charge of domestic violence today.

Trey turned himself over to the Los Angeles Police Department around 6 a.m. for the domestic violence charge stemming from an incident last month in Los Angeles. According to TMZ.com, he was released about two hours later after posting $50,000.

The singer has been accused of beating a woman named Andrea Buera during NBA All-Star Weekend last month. She claims that he got upset with her for speaking with another man at a party.

Not long before turning himself in, Trey released an ill-advised statement on Twitter. He swore that the charges against him were nothing but lies.

Buera, who claims there were several witnesses to the alleged assault, told authorities that she was beaten so badly she needed to be hospitalized for a concussion. However, Trey says that he has witnesses who can verify that there was no such altercation.

Photos