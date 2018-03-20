Trey Songz Arrested + Releases Twitter Statement

Trey Songz was briefly locked up on a felony charge of domestic violence today.

Trey turned himself over to the Los Angeles Police Department around 6 a.m. for the domestic violence charge stemming from an incident last month in Los Angeles. According to TMZ.com, he was released about two hours later after posting $50,000.

The singer has been accused of beating a woman named Andrea Buera during NBA All-Star Weekend last month. She claims that he got upset with her for speaking with another man at a party.

Not long before turning himself in, Trey released an ill-advised statement on Twitter. He swore that the charges against him were nothing but lies.

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Buera, who claims there were several witnesses to the alleged assault, told authorities that she was beaten so badly she needed to be hospitalized for a concussion. However, Trey says that he has witnesses who can verify that there was no such altercation.

