Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kandi Burruss Checks Kim Zolciak [VIDEO]

Kandi was taking no prisoners on this week's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss had to set Kim Zolciak‘s straight when they sat down to settle their differences.

Someone needs to help Kim find her edges because Kandi snatched every last one of them on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It was an eventful episode for the ladies of RHOA as NeNe Leakes made comments during a stand-up routine that forced Kandi to bounce her from Xscape’s tour. NeNe also wound up calling Kim “racist trash” over RoachGate.

But the real showdown of the night was between Kandi and Kim. Kandi invited Kim out for dinner so that they could address some issue between them (not the least of which were allegations that Kandi offered Kim oral sex).

Things started out on a bad note as Kandi discovered that Kim, who was already running late, had been dropped off by her husband, Kroy Biermann. Kim having Kroy waiting in the car for group meetups is pretty standard practice because it allows her to make a quick escape. That’s always bothered the other ladies of RHOA, and Kandi had to speak on it.

Kandi tried to be nice at first, but she had to get real when Kim made the fatal mistake of using foul language. That’s when Kandi went from sweet and patient to all-the-way real. Take a look!

#PressPlay You know it’s real when #Kandi’s voice start changing!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene Thinks She’s Racist

Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her

Kandi Sends Love And Support To Xscap3 For Their New Deal And New Music

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kandi Burruss Checks Kim Zolciak [VIDEO]

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos