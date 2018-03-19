Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Suffering With Graves’ Disease In The Middle Of Menopause

Talk show host Wendy Williams’ health has been the center of headlines since her alarming faint on live air back in October.

In the midst of taking a three week hiatus from the show, Wendy is opening up to Good Morning America about battling hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease while entering menopause.

Wendy was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease 19 years ago, but the disease is finally getting under control after taking some much needed R&R.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams told GMA.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, explaining “I’m not doing that anymore.”

“Wendy first,” she added.

The interview will air in full on Monday. You can watch the clip below:

