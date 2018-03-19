Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Suffering With Graves’ Disease In The Middle Of Menopause

The talk show host reveals her health issues came to a head after missing three doctors appointments due to her busy schedule.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 26, 2017

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams’ health has been the center of headlines since her alarming faint on live air back in October.

In the midst of taking a three week hiatus from the show, Wendy is opening up to Good Morning America about battling hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease while entering menopause.

Wendy was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease 19 years ago, but the disease is finally getting under control after taking some much needed R&R.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams told GMA.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, explaining “I’m not doing that anymore.”

“Wendy first,” she added.

The interview will air in full on Monday. You can watch the clip below:

RELATED LINKS

Wendy Williams Announces Three-Week Break From Talk Show

Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week

Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest Of The Week Citing Health Issues

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Suffering With Graves’ Disease In The Middle Of Menopause

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos