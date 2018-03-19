Feature Story
Florida High School Shooter Nikolas Cruz’s Brother Arrested For Trespassing At Stoneman Douglas School

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted March 19, 2018
Zachary Cruz was caught on surveillance footage, trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, riding his skateboard onto the campus around 4:30 p.m. Zachary Cruz, 18, had been warned to stay away from the high school by faculty and staff, but that didn’t stop him from rolling through campus on his skateboard, bypassing locked doors and gates in the process, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Zachary is the 18 year old brother of confessed Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz who committed the school shooting that killed 17 people last month. Zachary has no reported connections to Broward County and was said to be living with family friends in Palm Beach County when his brother allegedly went on his shooting spree.

After the Feb. 14 massacre, he was put under a mental-health evaluation following reports that he was suicidal. When the police asked Cruz why did he go there, he replied “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.”

He was arrested Monday afternoon by deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trespassing. School officials have confirmed the incident, saying there was “no security breach.”

Continue reading Florida High School Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Brother Arrested For Trespassing At Stoneman Douglas School

