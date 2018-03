Comedian Takes Bikini Bottom To The Hood

Comedian Reggie Couz is cashing in on the internet’s fascination with Spongebob by taking Bikini Bottom to the trap. He dropped a rap song called “Double Seaweed Deluxe” and it might have the most hilarious Spongebob-inspired video you’ve ever seen.

Lmaooo man look at sandy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qein4U0myc — Quay (@quuay__) March 19, 2018

Reggie linked up with @madlivefx to create the visuals. This wouldn’t be the first time madlivefx has taken Spongebob to the hood though. Flip through to see some of his other creations.

