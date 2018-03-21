Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Photo by

National
Home > National

Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Our country is clearly in chaos as our president is focused on suing a porn star.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

UPDATED: 2:02 p.m. EST — Austin Wyatt Rollins, a student at Great Mills High School in suburban Maryland, has been identified as the shooter who was killed after he launched a shooting rampage at the school Tuesday morning, NBC Washington reported. The 17-year-old students was shot by a school resource officer after two other students were injured from Rollins’ gunfire. One of the students he shot, a teenage girl, was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Officials did not immediately disclose motive for Rollins’ shooting spree at the school.

A photo purportedly of Rollins made its way across the internet as news of his identity broke.

 

UPDATED: 11:58 a.m. EST — An armed resource officer shot and killed the gunman who opened fire at Great Mills High School and injured two students in suburban Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to a new report from Fox News.

“Our school resource officer was alerted to the event. he pursued the shooter, engaged the shooter, fired a round at the shooter,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron told reporters. “The shooter fired a round as well. In the hours and days to come, we’ll be able to determine if our school resource officer’s round struck the shooter.”

The shooting comes more than a month after a gunman stormed a Florida high school and killed 17 people, sparking a national debate over whether teachers should be armed. In that instance, the armed school resource officer never engaged the gunman, unlike on Tuesday.

UPDATED: 10:57 a.m. EST — Three people were injured in Tuesday morning’s school shooting in suburban Maryland, according to a new report. The people being treated for critical injuries were three Great Mills High School students, including the shooter, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said.

“A male student fired at a female student in a hallway Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron confirmed,” local news outlet WTSP reported. “Another male student was hit in the shooting.”

 

Original story:

Although the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told CBS News

Sadly, another school shooting to report. This time, it’s Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. According to CNN.com, the incident is “contained” but the school is on lock down. Reportedly, three people have been sent to the hospital.

A student named Jonathan Freese called into CNN and said the shooting began early in the morning and seven people could possibly be hurt. However, he did not see the shooting. He also said, “I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

Jonathan ended the call when he was being escorted out of the classroom by police. Watch below:

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class in protest against school shootings.

From Austin to Parkland to Maryland, our country is clearly in chaos.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day

A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos