Not Today: Van Jones Mercilessly Drags Trump’s ‘Stupid’ Plan To Put Drug Dealers To Death

Van Jones is not down with Trump’s shocking plan to put drug dealers to death. The CNN analyst tore into the president late Monday in what is another show of brilliant rebuke against the discriminatory proposal.

“It’s divisive and it’s stupid and I think it’s an offense to the people who are really trying to solve this problem,” Jones said on CNN.

Van Jones: Trump death penalty proposal “offensive” to people who are really trying to solve opioid problem https://t.co/tSaptxWpLh pic.twitter.com/cfMNKpYhuJ — The Hill (@thehill) March 20, 2018

The commentator had previously met with pastors and sheriffs who are not behind Trump’s plan, he added.

“Nobody on the ground is saying what we really need is the death penalty for drug dealers, what we really need is tougher, harsher sentences,” Jones said. “I don’t know where he’s getting that stuff. That is 180 degrees from what the people on the ground are saying.”

Folks have agreed that those who sell drugs need more help, understanding and education, he continued.

“Sometimes they see they need better Bible studies, that would be higher on the list than death penalty for drug dealers,” he said. “This death penalty thing is a complete nonstarter.”

Trump touted his discriminatory plan as a way to combat the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire on Monday.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time,” Trump, who has actually praised other countries’ use of the death penalty for drug traffickers for several weeks, said.

His plan would include a mandate to the Department of Justice to pursue the death penalty when appropriate under current laws. However, “under current law, the federal death penalty is available for several limited drug-related offenses,” a Justice Department official wrote in an email to The Hill.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s latest proposal is under fire. Jones is far from the only person against the plan as activists and some lawmakers have panned the measure as a horrible approach to fighting the drug crisis. Watch Jones speak out in the video below:

