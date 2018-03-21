Facebook to Be Probed Over Its Misuse of User Data

Photo by

National
Home > National

Facebook to Be Probed Over Its Misuse of User Data

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cambridge Analytica Accused Of Collecting Personal Information From Facebook Users

Source: Chesnot / Getty

Following the massive harvesting of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook has been struggling to get a handle on the scandal, even going so far as to suspend the account of the whistleblower who alerted the outside world to what was happening. While the social media colossus is planning to hold a crisis meeting, CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t expected to attend, and it appears that Facebook may really be in trouble this time.

Adding to Facebook’s troubles, Bloomberg reports that the Federal Trade Commission is probing whether Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree by handing over users’ data to Cambridge Analytica without their knowledge or permission. If true, the FTC joins both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, which are scheduling briefings with representatives from the committee.

The issue is a muddled one. In 2011, Facebook settled a complaint that it had changed some users’ data without notifying them, forcing users to share more data than they had permitted. If Facebook is found to have violated the previous agreement, it could face a $40,000 a day fine for each violation — a staggering amount given the large number of U.S. users the company has.

Meanwhile, the British Parliament has summoned Zuckerberg to appear before them and give evidence, something they forecast over the weekend.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Chesnot and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos