Features
Home > Features

Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With Blue Ivy At A Charity Gala

He only won after Jay Z took the paddle from his daughter

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 53 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Today - Season 66

Source: NBC / Getty

Tyler Perry was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, and the movie mogul revealed that he was recently in a bidding war with a 6-year-old–but not just any 6-year-old, Blue Ivy.

Perry attended the Wearable Art Gala fundraiser on March 17 on Los Angeles, and at one point in the night, a painting was presented that he had his eye one. He recalled, “I was really, really excited to be there and there was this art that came out for auction. It’s this beautiful painting of Sidney Poitier and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to have that.’” His excitement led to him immediately bidding on the painting, but he wasn’t the only one who wanted it, which he realized as someone in another aisle counter-bid: Blue Ivy.

The mini Carter didn’t back down quickly, either. Tyler recounted the event saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna teach you a lesson today!’” as Blue kept bidding higher and higher. “And she keeps going up and up and up with it!”

The actor eventually won the painting with a $20,000 bid, but only after Jay Z hilariously snatched the paddle from his daughter’s hands.

Watch the video below to hear Perry tell his side of the story.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With Blue Ivy At A Charity Gala

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos