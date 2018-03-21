Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

This developing story will be updated through the day.

A suspect in the string of bombings that terrorized Austin, Texas died early Wednesday morning.

The unidentified man killed himself with an explosive device when authorities attempted to arrest him, the American-Statesmen reported.

The suspect detonated an explosive device in his vehicle when police officers approached him, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a brief news conference. One police officer was injured in the explosion and expected to recover. A second officer fired his weapon during the attempted arrest.

Authorities declined to name the suspect but identified him as a 24-year-old White male. Investigators are unclear if the suspect acted alone. They urged the public to “remain vigilant” because it’s unknown if the suspect planted other bombs that have not yet been found.

A breakthrough in the case came after the suspect shipped a package with explosives from an Austin FedEx store a few days ago. Investigators obtained security video evidence from the store, as well as receipts of the transaction. The suspect’s Google search history also revealed suspicious activity. Authorities used cell phone technology to trace the man to a hotel in Williams County, Texas.

Four bombs have exploded in Austin since March 2, killing two people and injuring four others. Both victims who dead were African Americans–one a 39-year-old man and the other a 17-year-old boy. It was believed early in the investigation that the terrorist was targeting Black people. A fifth bomb exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, 60 miles south of Austin.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Photos