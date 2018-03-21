Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Police Mistake ‘Stephon Clark’ Cellphone For A Gun And Shoots Him 20 Times

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Sacramento Police Department provided more details Tuesday regarding a shooting that occurred Sunday where officers fatally shot an 22 year old, unarmed black man in his own backyard, mistaking his cellphone for a weapon.

Sunday, the police department officials said the officers were responding to a call of a person fitting the description of a six-foot-one man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was breaking into vehicles. The caller reported to the authorities the man had broken car windows and was hiding in a backyard.

The helicopter deputies showed up to the scene and spotted, who they thought was the suspect, running south, toward the front of the house, where he reportedly jumped a fence into his grandparents’ yard, and then stopped and looked into another car, police said.

Stephon Clark Photo: Facebook

Stephon Clark Photo: Facebook

The suspect then reportedly fled toward the back of the home. The officers said they chased him to the backyard, where he then turned and advanced toward them “while holding an object which was extended in front of him.”

“The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them. Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons striking the suspect multiple times. A shot while later, the police questioned Sequita Thompson, Clark’s grandmother, who stated that she was home when the gunshots rang out.

“The only thing that I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow, and I got to the ground. I opened that curtain and he was dead,” she said. “I started screaming ~ Clark’s Grandmother Sequita said.”

She said that neither she nor her husband heard police issue commands before hearing gunfire. Thompson said she was interviewed for several hours before police told her Clark had been shot.

Stephon Alonzo Clark, whose legal name is Stephan Clark, was a stay-at-home father of two young sons, aged one and three, according to his family. He was a Sacramento High School alumnus, who had a fondness for sneakers, football and video games. He is survived by his two young sons, Cairo and Aiden.

“An innocent black man, going to his grandma and grandpa’s house where he lived. How are you going to explain that? How are you going to justify that,” Clark’s aunt, Shernita Crosby said.

#RIP Stephon Alonzo Clark

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Police Mistake ‘Stephon Clark’ Cellphone For A Gun And Shoots Him 20 Times

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos