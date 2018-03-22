Feature Story
You’ll Never Text During A Movie Again After Reading About This Freak Accident

Our prayers are with the victim's family at this time.

Written By: Nia Noelle

No one stops to think they may be living out their last moments when they hit up the movies, but for one guy in the UK, a casual trip to the theater escalated to worst-case scenario.

According to the NY Post, the Vue Cinemas moviegoer died after lodging his head into the footrest of his electronic seat on March 9.  The man dropped his phone and was trying to get it when the movie went off, but what should’ve taken just a few seconds, took his life instead.

NY Post states, “After he bent down, the reclining, electric seat’s footrest clamped down on the man’s head. He was attending the film with his partner, who reportedly became frantic as the man started to panic upon realizing he was stuck. Staff and other patrons at the cinema struggled to free him, but eventually broke him out of the entrapment. The man suffered from cardiac arrest. After paramedics successfully restarted his heart, he was rushed to Heartlands Hospital, the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed to the Guardian.”

Vue Cinemas released a statement that said they’re “saddened” by his passing. Vue also sent their condolences to the man’s family and confirmed they are conducting a full investigation.

May he rest in peace.

Photos