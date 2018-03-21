Feature Story
Tina Turner Reveals She Has Forgiven Ike Turner For Years Of Physical Abuse

"As an old person, I have forgiven him," Tina told The Times.

Tina Turner in Concert 1997 - Mountain View CA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The legacy of the iconic musical duo Ike & Tina Turner is marred by years of domestic violence.

In 1990, Ike admitted he physically abused Tina during their 14 years together, saying “All the fights Tina and I had were about her being sad about something. I get real emotional if you’re worrying and don’t tell me what it is. Then I can’t about nothing else. So I’d slap her or something like that.”

Tina recently opened up to the Times about their early years together and why she decided to forgive Ike for his violent legacy more than ten years after his death in 2007.

Cher

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

“There was violence because he had this fear that I was going to leave him,” Turner said. “The other women, because I didn’t love him that way… the other women weren’t so bad, but it was the constant, constant ill-treatment.”

“As an old person, I have forgiven him, but it would not work with him,” she continued. “He asked for one more tour with me, and I said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ Ike wasn’t someone you could forgive and allow him back in.”

“It’s all gone, all forgotten. I don’t know what the dreams are about. The dreams are still there — not the violence, the anger,” she continued. “I wonder if I’m still holding something in.”

Tina now lives comfortably in Scotland with her husband Erwin Bach. Her life story will hit the stage as a musical performance at London’s West End on Wednesday.

Angela Bassett famously portrayed Tina in the 1993 biopic, “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

