‘As The Braxton’s Turn’ With Russ Parr

On this episode of As The Braxton’s Turn Russ Parr updates you about the strained relationship between Tamar Braxton and her family about making Vincent Herbert look bad in their reality show Braxton Family Values. She thinks her family is making him look bad.

