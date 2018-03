Human Being Of The Week: Representative Mark Pocan

Wisconsin representative Mark Pocan is the Human Being Of The Week. Pocan offered a job to Andrew McCabe who was fired by Donald Trump just two days away from receiving his retirement package. In an interview with MSNBC Pocan says,” The bottom line is, I think people are just tired of the way this president operates, whether it be when he tweets like a petulant man-child or when he’s a ruthless demagogue.”

