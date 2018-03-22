Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away

Queen Latifah‘s mother has passed away after a long battle with a heart condition.

Latifah shared that her mother, Rita Owens, died in an emotional statement on People.com.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” says Latifah. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

Fans of Living Single will remember Rita from her appearances on the show playing Khadija’s mother. Rita has been suffering from a serious health issue for over a decade at the time of her death.

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” Latifah wrote. “I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

Our thoughts go out to Latifah and her family at this difficult time.

RELATED STORIES:

Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film With Queen Latifah And Jill Scott

Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Jamming Out To Prince Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah Wasn’t Hiding Her Style During All Star Weekend

Also On 100.3: