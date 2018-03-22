Oh No! Grandmother Accidentally Shoots 3 Year Old

0 reads Leave a comment
Earlier Wednesday morning, a Grandmother in Warren, MI shot her 3-year-old granddaughter with an AK-47 when trying to unload the weapon.The accidentally went off and went through the floor to the main floor where it slightly grazed the 3-year-old and continued to the basement where it missed the 18-year-old.
The baby is currently recovering and is reported to be fine. The grandmother, on the other hand, is shook up as she processes what could have happened. Reports say that the gun was registered under someone else’s name. She may receive a charge for accidentally shooting the baby but the owner of the gun most likely will face harder charges.
HAPPY 313 DAY! S/O To All The Real Detroit Playas
10 photos Launch gallery
HAPPY 313 DAY! S/O To All The Real Detroit Playas
1. Sino1 of 10
2. Dex Osama2 of 10
3. Molly Brazy3 of 10
4. Doughboyz Cashout4 of 10
5. Kash Doll5 of 10
6. Big Sean6 of 10
7. Eminem7 of 10
8. Blade Icewood8 of 10
9. Tee Grizzley9 of 10
10. Icewear Vezzo10 of 10
