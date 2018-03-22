Meet Jordan Casteel: The Artist Painting The Black Male Experience

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Meet Jordan Casteel: The Artist Painting The Black Male Experience

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

“I’m interested in pushing the dialogue of blackness”- Jordan Casteel 

In this day and age, meaningful expression and diversity is imperative and can be seen all throughout social media and within the entertainment industry. The demand for diverse representation in media can be seen with the breakout success of the Marvel all-black cast superhero movie Black Panther which grossed 404 million in its first week. Furthermore, creatives are using different artistic mediums to express themselves and to influence change and provoke meaningful conversations.

Meet Jordan Casteel; an African American female visual artist that is documenting the Black Men’s lives and their experiences. Graduating in 2014 from the prestigious YALE University with an MFA in Fine Arts, Casteel has made it her mission to better under the Black Male experience through her painting, emphasizing their composure in their elements; such as a barbershop, their home, in public, etc. The 27-year-old was selected for their residency at The Studio Museum in Harlem in New York City which is renown artist incubator for black art.  Jordan Casteel sits down with Fader.com to discuss her love for art, why she chose to paint the black male experience, her passion and much more.

Watch Art 21 “New York City Close Up” of Jordan Casteel

 

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Meet Jordan Casteel: The Artist Painting The Black Male Experience

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos