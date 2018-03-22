Entertainment
Movies Opening This Week!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
PACIFIC RIM UPRISING (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Jake Pentecost reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat.

WHO’S IN IT? John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day

TRIVIA:

  • Sequel to the 2013 film Pacific Rim.
  • Guillermo del Toro stepped down as director of the sequel to helm The Shape of Water.
  • John Boyega makes his producer debut with Pacific Rim Uprising and Steven S. DeKnight makes his feature-film directorial debut.
  • The budget was $150 million.

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING: Lambert (Scott Eastwood) welcomes Jake (John Boyega) and Amara (Cailee Spaeny) to the Shatterdome. OC: …call you Pentecost. :23

  

SHERLOCK GNOMES (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Garden gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

WHO’S IN IT? Voices of Johnny Depp, James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Stephen Merchant, Maggie Smith, Michael Caine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mary J. Blige

TRIVIA:

  • A sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet.
  • The movie features original songs by Elton John and Mary J. Blige.
  • The budget was $59 million.

 

SHERLOCK GNOMES: Gnomeo (James McAvoy) has an idea to help the gnomes escape from a locked room. OC: …got an idea. :14

 

   

MIDNIGHT SUN (Romance)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A 17-year-old girl suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight.

WHO’S IN IT? Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle

TRIVIA:

  • Based on the 2006 Japanese film of the same name.
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger. This is his first leading role.

 

MIDNIGHT SUN: Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger) gets to know Katie’s dad (Rob Riggle) before he takes out his daughter (Bella Thorne). OC: …[SFX]. :34

Also opening on Friday: the biblical drama Paul, Apostle of Christ, starring James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel; the horror flick Unsane, starring Claire Foy; and, in limited release, the animated Isle of Dogs.

Don Juan Fasho

Photos