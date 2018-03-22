Trump Lowkey Said He’d Body Joe Biden In A Fight & Now Twitter Is Squadding Up

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’ … They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” Biden told the college crowd. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”
Now you’d think at a rally about anti-sexual violence, the first go-to response wouldn’t be more violence, but apparently Joe Biden had some pent up aggression towards Trump.
Biden then went further and said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”
Again, not necessarily a good approach when talking about sexual misconduct…but Biden sure got Trump riled up.
45’s Twitter fingers came knocking.
Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!
Of course, the Internet is already taking sides and things are getting ugly.
Folks on Biden’s side are ready for the showdown, considering Trump’s long history of talking off at the mouth.
Please let there be a Biden/Trump fist fight. Please let there be a Biden/Trump fist fight. Please let there be a Biden/Trump fist fight. Please let there be a Biden/Trump fist fight. pic.twitter.com/3r1qXeL27v
Biden should call Trump out on his juvenile bully bullshit. Biden should publicly offer to fight Trump, ideally bare-knuckle, MMA rules. Make it a PPV Madison Square Garden event. It feels like the natural conclusion to the last two years of American politics.