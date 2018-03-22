Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

Because beefing with a former Vice President is more important than running the country.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

There are so many awful things going on in the country right now and most sane people who were tasked with the highest job in the land of POTUS would be doing everything they could to try and fix things—but Trump is our POTUS and that’s not going to happen. Instead of doing the job for which he was elected, #45 has decided to take to social media to threaten Joe Biden.

Repeated school shootings, rampant racism and police brutality are just a few of the large issues that Trump should be tirelessly tackling on a daily basis, but instead he and his Twitter fingers are threatening to beat up former Vice President Joe Biden. As if you needed any more evidence that the POTUS is a petulant child, here it is. Reported by CNN, Trump’s latest social media attack came earlier this week stemming from prior comments made by Biden.

Via CNN:

The President of the United States tweeted this: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

That tweet by Donald Trump came in response to comments former Vice President Joe Biden made in a speech in Florida on Tuesday in which he said of Trump: “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

On one level this is all dumb. Two septuagenarians debating who is tougher and beating their chests is not exactly the sort of stuff we expect (and we should expect) from our leaders. But, that Trump decided to respond to Biden — and that he responded the way he did — shouldn’t be dismissed. It provides — as almost all of Trump’s tweets do — a window into who he is, how he sees the world and what being the President of the United States actually means to him.

As long as this incompetent man remains in office and his followers continue to boost him up, expect him to continue to blast off his rhetoric to anyone he feels is unjustly criticizing him. Why is that impeachment taking so long?

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies

Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos