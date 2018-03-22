The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

The Braxton sisters are responding to claims that little sister Tamar is opting out of promoting their family reality show because producers reportedly show her estranged husband Vince in a bad light.

We previously reported despite the ongoing divorce drama between Tay & Vince, a source told TMZ that Tamar feels it is her family that is tarnishing Vince’s name for promotional gain.

Trina, Towanda & Traci responded to TMZ saying, they all talk about each other’s relationships, and Vince is not off limits.

“You can’t talk about our relationships and think that it’s okay, and when it’s reciprocated it’s supposed to be off limits. And besides, we aren’t the ones who put it on social media…”Trina said.

The sisters also revealed their communication with Tamar is sparse depending on her mood, and they don’t talk to Vince at all.

Towanda said “Unfortunately, I wish some of this was scripted so it wouldn’t be so painful sometimes.”

Watch below:

RELATED LINKS

Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’

No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

Tamar Braxton Shocked Sisters With Divorce In ‘Braxton Family Values’ Sneak Peek

Also On 100.3: