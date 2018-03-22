Entertainment
Bobby V Under Investigation In Georgia Rape Case

According to TMZ, singer and Atlanta native Bobby V  is under investigation for an alleged rape in Cobb County, GA.  Apparently, a woman filed a police report in Cobb County, GA early Monday, March 19 claiming the R&B singer he raped her. Police say the investigation is still pending, but Bobby V and his team about completely called the allegations false. His rep says it’s an attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives.

