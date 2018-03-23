Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends Trump Against Joe Biden With A Homophobic Joke

Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends Trump Against Joe Biden With A Homophobic Joke

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.

Written By: Nia Noelle

It’s lonely in the sunken place, which is why former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke  has daily tantrums on Twitter—especially when people criticize his beloved Donald Trump. Whether it’s attacking  Senator Cory Booker or Hillary Clinton, Clarke is loyal.

In case you missed it, Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump at a rally yesterday, saying, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’… They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’” He also said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.” Watch the video below:

Obviously, Trump lost it and immediately babbled on Twitter at 6:19 a.m.:

However, Sherrif Clarke also got upset, using a juvenile, homophobic comment that is ridiculous for a 61-year-old man.

Let us remind you, Clarke is the same man who reportedly let a man die under his supervision at the Milwaukee County Jail — an inmate allegedly died of dehydration after going a week without water. He should worry less about locker rooms and worry more about his own humanity. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — thank God David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

