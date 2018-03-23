Features
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The Slauson Hills Edition Of “Never Call Me” With Cameos From LA’s Finest

See if you can spot Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy, and more

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
The Humane Society Of The United States' To The Rescue Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jhené Aiko takes it way back to her roots in South Central, L.A. to bring the Kurupt-assisted “Never Call Me” video to life. Not only are Aiko and her collaborator in the visual, but the Slauson songstress gets some help in the videos with cameos from California’s finest.

This video features some appearances from Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy, Lauren London, Casey Veggies, Hit-Boy, and countless others. It’s clear to see through this visual that Jhené is completely at home and in her element, and it’s dope to see her kicking it with her California homies.

Crack one open and relax while watching this super dope video for the Slauson Hills edition of “Never Call Me”

Aiko also dropped ANOTHER video for the Kurupt-assisted track, this time with some more traditional vibes. You can peep that video down below.

Photos