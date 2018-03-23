Cincy
12-Year-Old Arrested After Carjacking in Columbus

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
A 12 year old has been arrested after reportedly carjacking a Columbus woman at gunpoint.

via 10TV:

“According to Columbus police, the incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

A woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 800 block of East 5th Avenue when the 12-year-old boy came up to her car and told her to get out while pointing a gun at her.

The woman got out of the vehicle and the boy got in.

Police were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the boy fled from officers before crashing.

The boy then tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

The victim told police this wasn’t the first car the boy stole from her.

The boy has been charged with aggravated robbery, failure to control, reckless operations, driving without a valid operator’s license and hit-skip.”

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Not to be petty, but how you charge a 12-year-old with driving without a license…? Would it be better if he drove with one?? LOL

Photos