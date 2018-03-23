Is En Vogue Switching Their Sound From R&B To EDM? [Exclusive Interview]

1 reads Leave a comment
En Vogue came by Radio One Atlanta to discuss what it’s like being in the industry without dropping an album in 14 years. The legendary R&B group also talked about switching their sound to EDM. Check out the interview below…
Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know
11 photos Launch gallery
Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know
1. Audre LordeSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Maya AngelouSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Sonia SanchezSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Lucille CliftonSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Gwendolyn BrooksSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Warsan Shire6 of 11
7. Keyaira Kelly7 of 11
8. Alexandra Elle8 of 11
9. Nikki GiovanniSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Donna Kate Rushin10 of 11
11. Nayyirah Waheed11 of 11
comments – Add Yours