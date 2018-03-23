Is En Vogue Switching Their Sound From R&B To EDM? [Exclusive Interview]

“Stretch or drown

Evolve or die

The bridge I must be

Is the bridge to my own power”

— The Bridge Poem, Donna Kate Rushin



