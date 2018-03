Iyanla Takes It Back To Family In New Season Of ‘Iyanla Fix My Life’

Iyanla Vanzant widely known for her OWN Network show Iyanla Fix My Life which goes into the lives of many families and individuals who are experiencing hardship. There she helps them get their lives back on track by looking at the problems within. Her new season focuses on nothing but family and it’s hardships.

“This season everything is about family,” expressed Vanzant. “The whole season is about family and I think you saw that we got the three Mitchell brothers who grew up in a total of 85 different foster homes throughout their life.”

A story like the Mitchell brothers causes us all to look at our own lives with out families. “With everything that’s going on we really need to get back to securing our family borders.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: