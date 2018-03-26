Stephon Clark Will Get The Funeral He Deserves

Stephon Clark Will Get The Funeral He Deserves

Supporters, including NBA players, rallied behind the family.

Posted 10 hours ago
An outpouring of support will enable Stephon Clark’s family to give him a proper funeral.

“We did it,” said a message by Monday morning on a GoFundMe campaign page, which set a goal of $80,000 for Clark’s funeral expenses. Over the past six days, 2,195 people contributed more than $73,400. Support also came from an NBA player who offered to pay for the funeral, which is scheduled for Thursday. Money contributed above the cost of the funeral will go to Clark’s family, the message noted.

Clark, the father of two children, was gunned down by Sacramento police officers on March 18. His crime was “being a young Black male,” according to the GoFundMe page. Officers were responding to a call about a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants hiding in a residential backyard after breaking car windows. Minutes later, two officers fired 20 times at Clark, 22, in his grandmother’s backyard. The cops claimed he had a weapon in his hand, which turned out to be a cell phone. There are many unanswered questions about the incident.

The Rev. Al Sharpton announced Sunday that he plans to attend Clark’s funeral. The civil rights activist said he’s concerned by the shooting and doesn’t believe it has received the media attention it deserves.

Meanwhile, Clark’s family retained Ben Crump, one of the top national civil rights lawyers who previously represented the families of Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin. He was expected to announce a civil lawsuit on Monday.

“From what we have seen so far, Sacramento law enforcement’s actions have raised more questions than provided answers,” he stated in a tweet. “All of us who are committed to social justice are demanding full transparency and answers as to how these tragic events unfolded.”

Photos