Money Moves: Louis Vuitton Officially Names Virgil Abloh As Its New Men’s Artistic Director

This is a huge win for both Virgil and LV

Posted 1 hour ago
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

This is pretty huge: Louis Vuitton has named Virgil Abloh, the founder of the elevated luxe-streetwear brand Off-White, as its new artistic director of menswear.

Abloh is set to present his first collection for the French house in June, which will take place during men’s fashion week in Paris. He is taking over for Kim Jones, who held the position for seven years, who will now oversees menswear at  Christian Dior. Nicolas Ghesquiere is staying on as the artistic director of women’s collections.

There have been rumors circulating all year that Abloh was a likely candidate for the top spot that’s been vacant since January, but news of the announcement still shocked both fans of the storied brand and fans of Virgil, personally.

Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement that “having followed with great interest Virgil’s ascent since he worked with me at Fendi in 2006, I am thrilled to see how his innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today.” Abloh, who has been the longtime creative director for Kanye West, has an almost cult-like fanbase for his Off-White clothing and pretty much everything else he does.

 It will be interesting to see what Virgil does with the brand, and how he breathes some fresh life into such a beloved establishment. For someone who is used to doing partnerships with brands like Nike and Supreme, this venture into Louis Vuitton will undoubtedly show fans a different side of Abloh, but it’s a side everyone is excited to see.
Check out some Twitter reactions from when the news dropped on Sunday night.

