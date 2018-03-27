Have You Seen This Recent Photo Of Birdman Partying With Lil Wayne? Beef Buried.

Things are looking up for Birdman and Lil Wayne after their longstanding feud and we don’t know about y’all but we’re happy to see the worst is over. In the wee hours of this morning, Baby showed his “son” some love on Instagram with TMZ reporting this is the second time they bumped into each other at LIV in Miami over the last two weeks.
“We’re told there was no talk of Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit against Birdman. Instead, they laughed and joked around, talked about the old times…” the site reports, adding “As for that legal issue, we’re told both have instructed their lawyers to hash out a plan that ends the legal feud, and releasing Tha Carter V would be part of that agreement.”
It’s been a good day for Baby—his new Big Tymers single with Mannie Fresh is also making headlines. Listen to that here.
Father & Son: 12 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other's backs.
2. Because bros hit the stage together.
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.
4. Because bros pose for pics together.
5. Because bros style on 'em in photo shoots.
6. Because bros shine together.
7. Because bros give bros hugs.
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.
9. Because bros make hits together.
10. Because bros rap together.
11. Because bros endure boring events together.
12. Because bros give each other props.
