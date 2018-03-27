Mom Drops Kid off At Target With Baby Daddy and Runs

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Mom Drops Kid off At Target With Baby Daddy and Runs

Every parent needs and deserves a day off but damn this is a bit much!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Being a parent can be rough but we can’t help but feel sorry for this kid whose mom had enough of parenting for the day.

This mom who remains unknown was caught on video walking up on the father of her child  while working in Target.  She can clearly be heard saying that he needed to watch his child today.  But the dad is declining because he is working at the very moment of her request.  So what does she do?  She runs and leaves the kid!

We can’t help but for sorry for the kid… check out how it went down here.

TRENDING STORIES:

Enter to Win Tickets to the Platinum Comedy Tour

Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin!

The Best of 90S Block Party Tour

Top 10 Things That Need To Stay In 2017

10 photos Launch gallery

Top 10 Things That Need To Stay In 2017

Continue reading Top 10 Things That Need To Stay In 2017

Top 10 Things That Need To Stay In 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos