Here’s What They Think About You: California Candidate Blames Stephon Clark For Getting Killed

The fatal police shooting of 22-year-old unarmed African-American man Stephon Clark, who was shot in his grandmother’s backyard after holding a cell phone last week, sparked national outcry. Activists have stood up for Clark even in the face of those who would actually seek to demean him.
It seems that California Republican gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen just tried to undermine Black folks’ outrage and demonize Clark like it was nothing.
“Very simply, the man that was unfortunately shot in Sacramento, the reason this whole thing happened is he was breaking into cars,” Allen said during a state governor candidates’ forum co-hosted by the San Diego Union Tribune and ABC 10 News on Sunday. “He had smashed a couple of car windows because he was stealing from those cars, apparently. He was then chased by a helicopter and he ran from the police—“
Allen actually blamed Clark for his own killing, never mind the fact that he was shot 20 times by officers. Was the candidate somehow unaware that Clark, a father of two, was riddled with a hail of gunfire last Wednesday?
Allen went on and said, “Why don’t we reset my time. To the best of my understanding, it is very clear that this individual was breaking into cars. When the police helicopter began to follow him, he then ran from police. When police finally apprehended him, he approached them with something in his hand.”
The candidate, known to support Trump, actually resorted to even saying that the shooting had “nothing to do with the color of [Clark’s] skin.” In true Trump fashion, he also defended police officers in the case and touted “law-and-order” rhetoric.
“Then listen, number one, this person should not have been breaking into cars and number two, he should not have been running from the police,” said Allen. “It had nothing to do with the color of his skin. There is no police officer that wakes up in the morning and wants to shoot someone. We must back the badge, respect our law enforcement and understand that there are laws enforced by our police officers in California.”
Allen didn’t address why police didn’t use non-lethal procedures, a question asked by Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thompson, on Monday, CBS News reported. He also didn’t address the deadly force or Clark’s grandmother, who is left without answers, justice or any kind of peace.
Clark’s life will continue to be celebrated, no matter Allen’s derogatory comments.
SEE ALSO:
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And Blames The NRA For Offensive Interview
Stormy Times: Here’s Why You Should Never Feel Sorry For Melania Trump
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 95
2.Source:Getty 2 of 95
3.Source:Getty 3 of 95
4.4 of 95
5.Source:Getty 5 of 95
6.6 of 95
7.Source:Getty 7 of 95
8.8 of 95
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 95
10.10 of 95
11.Source:Getty 11 of 95
12.12 of 95
13.Source:Getty 13 of 95
14.14 of 95
15.Source:Getty 15 of 95
16.16 of 95
17.Source:Getty 17 of 95
18.18 of 95
19.Source:Getty 19 of 95
20.20 of 95
21.Source:Getty 21 of 95
22.22 of 95
23.Source:Getty 23 of 95
24.24 of 95
25.Source:Getty 25 of 95
26.26 of 95
27.Source:Getty 27 of 95
28.28 of 95
29.Source:Getty 29 of 95
30.30 of 95
31.Source:Getty 31 of 95
32.32 of 95
33.Source:Getty 33 of 95
34.34 of 95
35.Source:Getty 35 of 95
36.36 of 95
37.Source:Getty 37 of 95
38.38 of 95
39.Source:Getty 39 of 95
40.40 of 95
41.Source:Getty 41 of 95
42.42 of 95
43.Source:Getty 43 of 95
44.44 of 95
45.45 of 95
46.Source:Getty 46 of 95
47.47 of 95
48.Source:Getty 48 of 95
49.49 of 95
50.50 of 95
51.51 of 95
52.Source:Getty 52 of 95
53.Source:Getty 53 of 95
54.54 of 95
55.Source:Getty 55 of 95
56.56 of 95
57.Source:Getty 57 of 95
58.58 of 95
59.Source:Getty 59 of 95
60.60 of 95
61.Source:Getty 61 of 95
62.62 of 95
63.63 of 95
64.Source:Getty 64 of 95
65.65 of 95
66.Source:Getty 66 of 95
67.67 of 95
68.Source:Getty 68 of 95
69.69 of 95
70.Source:Getty 70 of 95
71.Source:Getty 71 of 95
72.72 of 95
73.73 of 95
74.Source:Getty 74 of 95
75.75 of 95
76.Source:Getty 76 of 95
77.77 of 95
78.78 of 95
79.Source:Getty 79 of 95
80.80 of 95
81.Source:Getty 81 of 95
82.82 of 95
83.83 of 95
84.Source:Getty 84 of 95
85.Source:Getty 85 of 95
86.Source:Getty 86 of 95
87.Source:Getty 87 of 95
88.Source:Getty 88 of 95
89.Source:Getty 89 of 95
90.Source:Getty 90 of 95
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 95
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 95
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 95
94. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 94 of 95
95. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 95 of 95