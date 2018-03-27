Trump Administration: ‘Black People Need Not Apply’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Administration: ‘Black People Need Not Apply’

A Trump cabinet official spells it out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Trump administration doesn’t care about achieving diversity—we’ve long suspected that. But a cabinet official spelled it out in no uncertain terms.

See Also: Trump Reveals Views On Diversity With Whitest Male-Dominated Cabinet In Over 30 Years

Three senior Interior Department officials alleged that Secretary Ryan Zinke said several times “diversity isn’t important,” or “I don’t care about diversity,” or “I don’t really think that’s important anymore,” CNN reported on Tuesday.

The department’s spokesperson Heather Swift denied that Zinke made those statements. However, several other department employees backed the three senior officials, confirming to the news outlet that Zinke has consistently sent the message that he’s uninterested in achieving diversity.

The secretary’s remarks are consistent with the White House’s hiring practices. Back in December, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was dishonest when she said the administration has “a really diverse team across the board,” when asked how many senior Black staffers work for the White House. While the staff is mainly White and male, there are exceptions like Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. And Trump’s cabinet at that time had one (token) each: an African-American, Asian-American, Indian-American and Hispanic American.

Under Zinke, the Interior Department reassigned 33 senior executives last year, 15 of whom were people of color. Some of them have filed complaints with the U.S. Merit System Protection Board, according to CNN. Only 28 percent of the 235 senior leaders in the department are people of color, but more than 40 percent of the 33 people removed without warning were non-whites.

This disregard for diversity also came from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. He encouraged a group of African-American Republicans in December to submit their resumes—but then warned them that he was not looking specifically for Black people and women.

Kelly’s message was slightly different than Zinke’s blunt statements. Lots of employers claim that they’re color blind and hire based on merit. But Zinke sometimes couched his words with a similar talk like Kelly about seeking excellence. In the end, the Trump administration seems not unable (or unwilling) to find talented people of color.

SEE ALSO:

Shake Our Heads: Racist Commercials Keep Coming Out The Woodwork

Stormy Times: Here’s Why You Should Never Feel Sorry For Melania Trump

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos