Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé

Who named Sanaa as a suspect? What does Chrissy Teigen know about this?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Sanaa Lathan wants you to know that she wasn’t the actress who allegedly tried to take a bite out of Beyoncé.

When Tiffany Haddish shared a juicy story about an actress that was “on drugs” trying to bite Bey’s face, Sanaa somehow became the target of suspicion.

They Beyhive descended on Sanaa’s Instagram to sting mentions into swiss cheese. According to B. Scott, it got about as nasty as Beyhive swarms usually get.

It’s not entirely clear how or why Sanaa was named as the possible nibbler. It seems like a fairly random claim to make, but she was at the party where someone supposedly tried to turn Bey into a snack.

This article from Vulture could have something to do with it, though. One of its writers broke down a list of possible suspects. Rihanna, Queen Latifah, and Sara Foster were also at the bash. However, Rihanna and Latifah were cleared of any suspicion because friends usually don’t bite each other. Vulture’s social media snooping also placed Sanaa well within in Beyoncé’s orbit that night.

Sanaa didn’t seem the least bit bothered by the hate, and she made a brief statement to swat the Beyhive away.

With that said, it looks like the Beyhive will simply have to continue its search for the culprit. Maybe Tiffany can give them some clues. If not, then Chrissy Teigen might be able to point them in the right direction because she’s on Twitter hinting that she’s got the tea, and it was a little too hot for her.

Continue reading Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn't Bite Beyoncé

