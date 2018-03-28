A Decision On Police Indictments Has Taken A Frustratingly Long Time In Alton Sterling’s Case

Updated March 27, 2018, 11:45 EST

No surprise, Louisiana’s district attorney decided not to prosecute the officers who killed Alton Sterling.

“This decision was not taken lightly. We came to this conclusion after countless hours of reviewing the evidence,” Attorney General Jeff Landry stated at a press conference on Tuesday. The officers’ actions were “well-founded and reasonable,” he added.

The decision not to indict the two White officers comes almost two years after the July 2016 shooting, which was captured on video and sparked angry protests.

Why has it taken so long? Louisiana’s attorney general plans finally to give an update on whether to indict the White police officers who killed Alton Sterling back in July 2016.

Attorney General Jeff Landry will meet privately with Sterling’s relatives on Tuesday to inform them on whether he will charge the two Baton Rouge cops. Afterwards, he’s expected to give a public statement on his office’s investigation into the shooting that sparked angry protests, the Associated Press reported.

Praying for the family of #AltonSterling ! The LA Atty General is expected to release a statement today. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

(Hence, the preparing of policeman. Do not be surprised yet be prepared if there’s no accountability for officer’s practicing modern day lynching.) pic.twitter.com/Mg5AroAxHf — Daryl Joy Walters (@daryljwalters) March 27, 2018

This comes as activists in Sacramento are putting pressure on District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to make a swift decision to indict the police officers who killed Stephon Clark, who was unarmed when cops fired at him at least 20 times on March 18. Black Lives Matter activists announced Tuesday that they will hold rallies this week outside her office, and the local NAACP has asked the U.S. Justice Department to launch a federal investigation into the shooting.

Shubert’s office is “in the process of setting up a meeting” with the NAACP, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“We are confident in our ability to fairly and ethically review law enforcement use of force cases in Sacramento County. At the same time, we are open to an independent oversight or evaluation by appropriate state or federal agencies if such assessment would enhance public confidence in the ultimate outcome,” Schubert’s spokeswoman stated.

However, Schubert, who is White, has a questionable past when it comes to prosecuting police who kill Black men. At the same time, a federal investigation is no guarantee that a decision on whether to prosecute the police will come quickly.

That’s painfully clear in Sterling’s case. Federal authorities opened a civil rights investigation shortly after the shooting and released its findings in May 2017—nearly a year later.

