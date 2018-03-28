Black Activists Announce Their Next Moves To Get Justice For Stephon Clark

Black Activists Announce Their Next Moves To Get Justice For Stephon Clark

Sacramento's DA has a troubling record when it comes to police shooting cases.

Civil Rights activists plan to keep up the pressure on prosecutors in the hope of getting an indictment against the police officers who killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed Black man, in a hail of at least 20 bullets in Sacramento just over a week ago.

The local Black Lives Matter chapter tweeted that it will hold protests in front of the district attorney’s office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Pressure on Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will also come from the city’s branch of the NAACP. The civil rights organization contacted the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division to discuss launching a federal investigation if Schubert fails to act, the branch’s president Betty Williams said, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“The DA didn’t respond to us, and that gives us a leg to stand on” to contact federal officials, Alice Huffman, head of the California NAACP, told the newspaper.

On Monday, Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thompson, was the center of attention at an emotional press conference at City Hall in Sacramento. Family members, local Black community leaders and the family’s attorney surrounded her for support.

“We will stand up for Stephon, we will speak up for Stephon…until we get justice,” said the family’s lawyer Benjamin Crump, who also represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

Clark’s family will have an independent autopsy performed on the 23-year-old’s body. Police officers gunned him down while he was in his grandmother’s backyard on March 20. The cellphone he was holding in his hand was mistaken for a gun, authorities said.

Meanwhile, final preparations were underway for Clark’s funeral on Thursday. Civil rights leader Al Sharpton announced that he will attend the service. The minister is also expected to deliver the eulogy at the family’s request.

