Lupe Fiasco Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar, But He Doesn’t Have That Same Energy For Kid Cudi

He stands strong that his feelings are “f**k Cudi forever"

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Lupe Fiasco In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Lupe Fiasco has always been known to speak his mind, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be mad at him for it.

The Food & Liquor rapper is still getting some heat over his criticisms of Kendrick Lamar‘s talent a while back, which included him saying that he’s not a top tier lyricist. During a recent Instagram Live session, Lupe seems to have a change of heart, and apologizes for ever criticizing Lamar’s talent.

He begins by sharing his regret of the statement in the first place, later explaining that K.Dot’s infamous verse on “Control” triggered his negative opinions. Fiasco apologizes for talking about Kendrick in the first place, and then vows to never do it again.

Lupe previously criticized Lamar on Twitter, writing in a now-deleted Tweet: “I’ll put it to you like this. K. Dot is not a top tier lyricist to me and my standards when it comes to punchlines and bars,” he originally wrote. His overall lyrics are good, his stories phenomenal, but punchline entendre lyrically I don’t see it.”

He expressed his regret over publicly speaking on the matter saying, “Maybe I should have just left it alone. Even though my impetus was the ‘Control’ verse…I mean you put yourself out there like that. So, you opened yourself up to critique, but even that still, I should have just shut my fucking mouth. I apologize for even engaging and talking about n****s careers, I’ll never do that shit again.” With that being said, Lupe still didn’t change his stance on Kendrick as a lyricist, but he’s sorry he ever said anything about it publicly.

This commentary toward Lamar was a longtime coming, but that doesn’t mean Lupe was giving out apologies for everybody. Later in the live stream, the Chicago rapper confirms that his longtime feud with the “Pursuit of Happiness” singer is still alive and well.

He said toward the singer: “F**k Cudi. Forever. That n***a will never get an apology from me. F**k that b***h.”

So it looks like we’ll never get a Lupe/Kid Cudi collab, but one with Fiasco and Kendrick could happen somewhere on the horizon.

Continue reading Lupe Fiasco Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar, But He Doesn't Have That Same Energy For Kid Cudi

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

